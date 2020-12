Press-ons have made a comeback for some time now, and imPRESS by Kiss is queen when it comes to trendy DIY designs. Collections like Couture Petites, Jelly Nails, and 3D, and collaborations with designers like Rebecca Minkoff keep imPRESS at the top of our readers’ press-in list. Plus with multiple shapes – square, oval, and almond — and lengths –petite, medium, and short, every woman is sure to find something that fits her style and comfort level.