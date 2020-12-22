Best Textured Extensions Brand: Kinky Curly Yaki

When textured hair extensions hit the market, they were a gamechanger for natural-haired women and, according to our readers, Kinky Curly Yaki, a brand by a Black woman for Black women, is the best of the best.

With ponytails, clip-ins, bundles, closures, and frontals made from human hair, this textured haircare brand covers all bases. Three curly textures suit women from 3C to 4C and three straight textures from light to natural and coarse add even more versatility. Vivian Kaye has made sure all women feel included and have an extension option for any occasion that truly matches who they are.