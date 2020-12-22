Best Scalp Treatment: Creme Of Nature Apple Cider Vinegar Clarifying Rinse

Creme Of Nature’s Apple Cider Vinegar Clarifying Rinse allows you to remove product buildup from your hair and scalp without doing a full wash, making this the top go-to for women rocking protecting styles like braids, crochet, sew-ins, and more.

Thanks to the combination of argan Oil and Apple Cider Vinegar, strands are cleansed without being stripped of moisture. The scalp is also refreshed while hair’s natural pH is protected, reducing the likelihood of breakage. Plus the rinse is easy to use. After wetting the scalp or hair, section it if it isn’t already and gently squeeze the product onto your scalp. Massage into hair and scalp, leave on for one to three minutes then rinse and follow with a conditioner.