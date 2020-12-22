Best Curl Cream: Cantu Avocado Hydrating Repair Leave-In

2020 Melanin Awards

Cantu’s Avocado Hydrating Repair Leave-In hydrates as it defines, thanks to a mixture of Shea Butter, Mango Butter, Aloe, Coconut Oil, And Avocado.

Revive brittle hair, enhance natural shine, and increase hair’s natural strength and elasticity by applying this leave-in to the ends of damp strands and working your way up to the roots. From there, allow hair to air dry or style to your personal preference by twisting, braiding, or curling with rollers.

