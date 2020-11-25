Madamenoire Featured Video

The drama between the Braxton sisters continues to fester ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Tuesday, a series of derogatory tweets aimed at her sisters were sent out from Traci Braxton’s account. Many of the tweets were aimed at Traci’s younger sister, Tamar.

“Tamar horseface a– need to take them botox out her moose face,” read one tweet.

“Tamar a miserable a– b—h. I will go against her own blood for a check. HELLO Somebody.”

“It’s sad @TamarBraxtonHer the industry made you so depressed they wasn’t paying you u shaved your hair off.”

“Tamar crying over a damn Grammy as if she deserve one b—h ain’t made a song since 2013 all the way home only hit sis sit this one OUT.”

The tweets also consisted of requests for money through Cash App. Traci quickly took to Instagram to let fans know that she’d been hacked.

“Please do not respond to my Twitter account,” Traci wrote. “Unfortunately it’s been hacked. So please if you sent money, I have no idea where it’s going.”

Even after Traci shared that she’d been hacked, the disrespectful tweets kept coming. Only this time, they were directed at Toni and Towanda

‘Toni tell bird man send me over that cash money from them records from the 99 of 2000 girl u working with some a– yeah,” the alleged hacker went on.

“Toni love that young d she swear she a little ride or die bisssssh u ain’t about that LIFE WHY U GOT THAT GANGSTA AT 50 smh DAMN shame”

“Towandaaaa be wearing gale dog hair wigs wandaaaaaa I got the bike holiday someone tag her in a new stylist.”

Twitter was apparently notified of the security breach and removed the blue verification check from the account. As of this morning, the hacker still has access to the account and is still actively tweeting.