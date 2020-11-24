Reginae Carter is extremely excited about her new breast implants and the 21-year-old reality star wants the world to know that her decision to surgically enhance her bust has absolutely nothing to do with having low self-esteem.

“Reginae always had confidence,” Carter told People. “I feel like it makes my little shirts cuter and my outfits come together more, but I have always been comfortable in my own skin. Any enhancement that I wanted to make was my decision. Nobody pressured me. Nobody told me to do this. I feel like I didn’t have society telling me this. I feel like it’s self-love. I love myself. I loved myself before the boobs, and I love myself after. I don’t care what people have to say.”

Carter went on to add that her father, Lil Wayne, who is known for making disparaging comments about dark-skinned women, was sure to instill confidence in her growing up.

“My father always made sure that I was told that I was beautiful,” she said. “So growing up, I always had that mentality: I’m pretty, I’m beautiful. Growing up, couldn’t nobody tell me I wasn’t the s—, okay?”

In 2018, the reality star shared on Instagram that she was “good” without implants after a fan randomly and rudely told her that she needed them, but she admits that she has wanted breast enhancements since she was a teen.

“I also said I’d never get a wig before, and here I am,” she said with a laugh. “It’s like, I’m young. I’m growing,” she went on, “I’ve wanted to enhance my boobs since I was like 16, 17. But my mom was always like, ‘Girl, no, just wait until you have your first child because you don’t know how everything’s going to be.’ I’m 21 now, so she was like, ‘I can’t tell you what to do. You look perfect the way you are, but it’s whatever you want to do.’ So I finally got to do it, and I’m so excited about it.

Despite having confidence, Carter admits that it’s still bothersome when people make comments about her life choices.

“That gets irritating because it’s like, dang, let me live my life,” she says. “I’m young. I’m still learning. I want to jump in that water and see how deep it is sometimes. It’s so hard because everybody’s watched me grow. So they’ll be like, ‘Oh, girl, you’re still a baby.’ But it’s like, ‘No, I own my own home. I pay my own bills. I’m grown. I am about to be 22!'”