I can’t say I know all that much about Wyclef and his wife Claudinette Jean. But the two are set to appear on the next episode of OWN’s “Behind Every Man.” And during their interview, the couple, who have been married since 1994, shared how they first met one another—including how Wyclef lied about his age in order to get Claudinette’s attention.

See what the two of them had to say about their first meeting below.

Wyclef: One day there happened to be a show in Montclair State University and me and my best friend went.

Claudinette: We put a huge show together and I was one of the models.

Wyclef: Then I see this woman coming down the runway. And when she hit the runway, she was completely vicious. I was thinking like, ‘Damn, this woman is so beautiful.’ And I looked at my man and I was like, ‘Yo, this going to be my wife, bro.”

Claudinette: When I first met him, he told me he was 25.

Wyclef: I was putting up a façade because I didn’t want her to know I was still in high school and Claudinette was in college. I was still young. I ain’t have a job. My father was a minister and they wanted me to go in church and be a preacher. I was singing at church but all I could think about was Claudinette. That was that real puppy love, you know what I’m saying?

You can watch this portion of their interview in the video below.

“Behind Every Man” airs Saturday, November28 at 10/9c on OWN.