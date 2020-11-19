Madamenoire Featured Video

Daphne Maxwell Reid, better known as the second Aunt Viv or light-skinned Aunt Viv, caught a lot of flack for taking over the role of Janet Hubert when she unceremoniously left “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in 1993. She was different. She wasn’t what we were used to—and to be honest the character of Aunt Viv went from a professional, yet around-the-way career woman to a stay-at-home mother.

We saw a lot less of Aunt Viv when Daphne Reid took over as a character.

One can argue that the change in writing didn’t reflect Reid’s full abilities.

In real life, Reid is a bit more like the original Aunt Viv character. In discussing the show, during its thirtieth anniversary, Reid spoke about the time then-businessman and public figure Donald Trump appeared as a guest on the show.

And unlike many of us in the nineties, Reid had already peeped—or heard about the flaws in his character.

In an interview with the podcast, You Might Know Her From, Reid spoke about about the moment and why she refused to shake Trump’s hand—even when she was in character.

Anne: He who shall not be named had a guest spot on season 4. He and Marla were going to buy the Banks house. And upon watching this episode, I noticed that Phil shook his hand but Viv did not can you please explain that choice?

Daphne: I didn’t like him. I had news from New York. I knew who he was.

Anne: It was so wonderful. I was like, ‘Is she going to?’ Oh, she’s not going to [shake his hand.] And when he leaves, you’re like ready to kick his a$$. It was so good.

Daphne: Yah. And it was so true.

You can listen to Reid’s full interview, in the video below. The portion about Donald Trump begins around the 38 min mark.