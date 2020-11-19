Madamenoire Featured Video

Oscar and Emmy-winner Regina King has sat behind the director’s lens on many occasions (This Is Us, Insecure, and Scandal), but her latest offering, One Night in Miami makes her directorial debut on the big screen where she re-envisions a celebration between four Black icons from the civil rights era, Muhammad Ali, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown and Malcolm X.

Amazon recently released the trailer for the film starring Eli Goree as Ali, Kingsley Ben-Adir as civil rights leader Malcolm X, Leslie Odom Jr., as soul singer Cooke and Aldis Hodge as former NFL star Jim Brown. Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges, and Lance Reddick, also appear in supporting roles.

King shared the trailer on social media on Wednesday.

One Night In Miami takes place on the evening after Ali’s historic 1964 Heavyweight Championship win over Sonny Liston and is based on the the play of the same name by Kemp Powers, who wrote the screenplay.

Amazon describes the film’s synopsis as follows:

“On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge). ‘One Night In Miami’ is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.”

Film critics have given the film rave reviews after it premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September. The drama also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was the runner-up for the People’s Choice Award.

One Night In Miami will release in select theaters on December 25, 2020 and on Prime Video on January 15, 2021.

Check out the first trailer below: