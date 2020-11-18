Madamenoire Featured Video

Three young Black girls are missing from a New York City group home for emotionally traumatized children according to the New York Daily News via a NYPD alert released on Wednesday.

Police are actively searching and asking for the public’s help in locating Antoinette Hamilton, 12, Marcayla Gardner, 12, and Annaya Fryer, 11. They were reportedly last seen at the Henry Ittleson Center in the Riverdale neighborhood around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities believe the girls left the facility together.

The center is run by the Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services which includes a day-treatment program and a residential treatment facility for children.

Gardner is 5 feet 6 inches, 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket, red bandanna and carrying a black backpack. Fryer is 5 feet 4 inches and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black jacket and black leggings and carrying a black backpack. Hamilton is 4 feet 6 inches and 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. Community members can also submit tips via the Crime Stoppers‘ website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.