44-year-old Terry Hickman was gunned down in his Washington D.C. apartment and his ex-girlfriend of three months, Nijinsky Latassia Dix, 37, has been charged in his murder.

According to NBC Chicago, police responded to a call that reported shots fired around 5:30 pm on Saturday. They were led to Hickman’s apartment where they found his body, which had sustained a gunshot wound. Dix was found kneeling at his feet with one hand in the air and one hand between her legs. She was still holding the gun.

Officers commanded her to drop her weapon, to which she complied. It was then that officers heard a voice coming from a cell phone and realized that a call was still connected. They spoke to the person on the line, who identified herself as Dix’s mother.

“The individual stated the defendant called her and stated, ‘He pushed me, and I shot him,'” policed explained in court documents.

Dix was transported to a hospital where she was medically evaluated. Doctors noticed an abrasion to her left lower lip and told police that Dix complained of memory loss and back pain. Physicians determined that the suspect did not display any sign of trauma and told detectives that they were unsure of what would cause her to lose memory.

Police spoke to multiple witnesses near the crime scene. One witness reported hearing a woman shout, “Oh my God” after hearing the gunshots, then seeing a woman pace back and forth on the balcony. Another witness told police that they heard a woman shout “help me” before hearing multiple shots go off.

Once released from the hospital, Dix was transported to a police station for questioning. When shown a picture of the victim, Dix cried and repeatedly told detectives “get it away from me” and at one point said, “You don’t do people you love like that. That’s not love. I don’t want that. He can’t do people like that. You don’t do people you love like that. I’m sorry.”

A witness later came forward and told police that Dix, a Ph.D. student at the University of Illinois Chicago and an employee at the University of Notre Dame, “was stalking the decedent and that she was from out of state but somehow found out where he resided.” The witness stated that Dix and Hickman dated for three months and broke up in May. She has been charged with second-degree murder while armed, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of an unregistered firearm