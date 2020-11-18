Madamenoire Featured Video

Wednesday night is NBA Draft night, and controversial baller dad LaVar Ball has a lot to be excited about after a quiet few years. His youngest son, LaMelo, is set to be one of the top picks in the draft, and hasn’t been shy in expressing that he feels he deserves the very top spot.

Whomever he ends up with at the end of the night and what pick, he’s assured a lucrative contract and all the trappings that come with being an NBA player. One thing that is sure to come that his father has thoughts about, is attention from the wrong type of women. In a recent interview on the podcast Endless Hustle, he made it clear that he’s not a fan of the “ho” types that come around.

“You’re never going to meet a nice woman. Especially in basketball,” he said. “You’re not going to find nobody like I found your mom or my mom and dad. Because here’s the thing, if you’re in this profession, you got all this fame and notoriety. How are you going to meet a good girl? You’re not. ‘Cause what you’re going to meet are in the restaurant where you eat, or you’re going to go to a club where you dance, or you’re going to meet her at the arena. So I hate to tell you, you’re going to meet a ho. Just how it goes, son.”

Lavar believes the women they encounter do their research.

“The first thing they’re going to say is, ‘Oh I didn’t know you did that.’ Man, with the Googling and all this? Yes they do. They know about you before you even get there,” he said. “So son, that’s the bad part of the life you’re going to get. You’re never going to meet a good woman. And by the time you do, let’s say you hit 30 and then you meet a woman and she 30, you gotta wonder why she’s by herself at 30! So there’s something that’s dangerous, no matter how good they look. But, have a good time son. I feel bad for you, but hey, I love the fact that you made it.”

When asked by the hosts how he would react if and/or when his sons bring these women around to meet him, LaVar said that has already happened.

“I’ve already seen them! They’ve already brought a few through here,” he said. “Hey, a lot of them look good, but they got different motives. I just tell them to be careful out there, man. But you never gon’ know what you get ’cause usually where do you meet a nice woman? If you have a job and you go to your job every day and she works at the job, you see her every day. You know what she’s about. You go to school, you see her all the time. You go to church, you see her all the time. My sons are not going to church every time, they not in no school and their job is traveling to 40 different states. How you gonna meet somebody and be solid? It’s not going to happen. Sorry, you have to retire. But you’re just going to be running through a lot of girls and you know, everybody can be good for a few months and fake you out cause they’re looking at it like, ‘Oh, y’all young. If I get pregnant, 18 years and some cash!’ I explain it to them like that. Just keep their eyes open and hope the best for them.”

Lavar is a father of three sons, Lonzo, 23, who currently plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, LiAngelo, 21, who plays for the NBA’s G League team Oklahoma City Blue, and LaMelo, 19, who after playing in Australia’s professional basketball league, is set to be drafted by the NBA. He is married to their mother, Tina.