After saying “I do” in August, Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts already have couple friends they hang out with.

The actress and the singer-songwriter, who are in New Orleans while Nash shoots the final season of Claws, met up with Da Brat and her girlfriend, entrepreneur Jesseca Dupart, for a dinner date. Nash gave followers a peek inside their outing, captioning photos and videos of them, “L O V E • W I NS ✨🌈 sharing energy w/ @jessicabettsmusic @darealbbjudy @sosobrat.” The ladies were captured all smiles, playing with filters and genuinely enjoying themselves. In one video, Nash refers to Dupart, also known as @Darealbbjudy on Instagram, as a “good judy.” Though a play on her social name, a “good Judy,” per the Urban Dictionary definition, is “A person that gives support, beauty tips and advice, that happens to be gay.”

The couples may be close considering they have similar stories. Both Da Brat and Nash recently came out this year without necessarily identifying definitively as lesbian or bisexual. They’ve both also talked about how happy they’ve been with their women partners.

“I never confirmed anything because in the ’90s, it wasn’t cool back in the day,” Da Brat said in March. “I’m a little bit nervous because I’m not really used to talking about this thing because I’m not a public person when it comes to my personal life. But when you get blessed and somebody when you weren’t even looking for nobody, and they love you like you’ve never been loved before, it’s a whole different experience. Like Jill Scott says, she loves me from my hair follicles down to my toenails. She inspires me, she believes in me, she motivate me, she accepts me for who I am — my past, my faults, mistakes. We can talk about anything and everything. There’s nothing I can’t talk about with her and it’s just amazing.”

“I absolutely want to be caught when I can’t fake it anymore. I absolutely want somebody to see me. That is when I knew I was fully in love, when I felt fully seen and fully accepted, probably for the first time in my life,” Nash said in October on GMA of knowing she found love with Betts. “When you live in your truth is when you’re the most happy. And it’s nothing like that. You can get caught up in what other people think if you want to, but the main thing is what you think and how you feel in your being. And we feel so satisfied and so happy. You see it!”

Glad to see all these ladies have found friendship with one another, as well as support. We love to see it.