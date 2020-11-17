Madamenoire Featured Video

Though you usually only see Dwyane Wade with his kids Zaire, Zaya and Kaavia, he does have a relationship with his son Xavier.

The retired NBA star shares the child with Aja Metoyer, who appeared on Basketball Wives briefly in 2017. Their son turned seven recently and Wade was there to celebrate. He was thrown a Fortnite party with friends and family present. And while Xavier looked to be having a great time, it looked a tad awkward though for Wade. He was a good sport:

This isn’t the first birthday party Wade has attended for Xavier, though. He was all smiles, sharing photos to his InstaStories from the child’s Black Panther birthday in 2018. He managed to be there after welcoming his daughter Kaavia the week before.

“Happy 5th birthday to this bad boy right here,” he wrote at the time. “Mr. Wakanda himself, Xavier Wade.”

He’s also included Xavier in public family moments, including a photo shoot with his sons and nephew, as well as having his youngest son present for his final Miami Heat home game in 2019.

Xavier was born in 2013, and his arrival was a great controversy considering that the world only knew Dwyane to be in a long-term relationship with actress Gabrielle Union. He would go on to confirm Xavier was his son, and Union stated that the child was conceived while the couple was on a break from one another due to “distance and scheduling.” Earlier this year, Dwyane said having to admit to he had a child with another woman was the hardest thing he’d ever had to do.

“I had a child with someone else and I had to tell her,” he said in his ESPN doc, D Wade: Life Unexpected. “Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is man up and tell Gabrielle Union that I’ve had a child with somebody else. I couldn’t sleep. I wasn’t eating.”

The revelation didn’t keep the couple from working through their issues and marrying in 2014. They welcomed daughter Kaavia via surrogate in 2018.