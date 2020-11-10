Madamenoire Featured Video

On Wednesday November 4, FBI agents made an arrest in the grisly murder Brandy Odom, a 26-year-old Black woman from New York City who was murdered and dismembered in 2018.

Odom’s murder remained one of the biggest unsolved murder cases in the history of the city after her remains, including her head, torso and limbs were found on April 9, 2018, in a park in Canarsie, a neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York.

Officers charged Cory Martin, 33, and Adelle Anderson, 32 with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection to Odom’s death, according to The New York Times. The couple reportedly collected $200,000 worth of life insurance in policies set up in Odom’s name.

During an interview with investigators on October 29, Anderson confessed that she watched Martin choke Odom to death and then dismember her body by sawing off her

For two years her surrounding community wondered what led to her mysterious death while prosecutors worked to tie a thread that pointed towards Martin and Anderson, Odom’s roommates. Through retrieved text messages, prosecutors allege that Odom was a sex worker, who had reportedly been working for Martin since 2017.

Police found that from March 2017 through August 2018, Martin and Anderson paid the premiums on policies which were purchased because the couple fraudulently posed as Odom’s family members. However, they ran into trouble after they were asked to provide proof of Odom’s death certificate and a coroner’s report after telling a representative that she died by suicide. Another company said the duo would have to provide the name of the funeral home used for Odom’s services to process the claim.

Martin is being held without bail, while Anderson was released on a $200,000 bond with restrictions. If found guilty they could face up to 22 years in prison.