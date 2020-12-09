MadameNoire Featured Video

Honoree: Ashley Cobb

The Grind: Sex Influencer

Find Her: @sexwithashley

Ashley Cobb is creating her own lane. She cohosts a new podcast, Hoe and Tell, a collection of anonymous sex stories. She isn’t a blogger, she isn’t solely a sex educator. She is more of an middle person between a brands and consumers. A sex influencer, brands want to work with Ashley because of the hold she has over her audience. They trust her. They listen to her. They enjoy her. From sex workers to sex educators to people who just want to ask questions about sex free of judgement, Ashley talks about it all with everyone, with an emphasis on Black women. “When I first got into this whole sex lane, it wasn’t a lot of people who looked like me. That was really my main focus in trying to do it. To have people who look like me so people can have someone to relate too,” she says.

Armed with a public health degree, she thought that the way she would be promote health was the Department of Health. Then she started using he Facebook page to talk about sex. As her audience grew, she began to connect with other sex educators and influencers. No surprise, the community was open with information, something she passes down to people she also encounters in this journey.

Ultimately, Ashley’s goal is to educate and make sex less taboo. A lot has changed since 2016 when Sex With Ashley started. This year has been one of expansion for Ashley—and marks her first anniversary as a full-time entrepreneur.