One Yard Presents: Sunday Brunch

ICYMI: Urban One went LIVE at Sunday Brunch with DJ George 2.0 on Sunday, November 1st. It was a day of music, vibes and food and drink! George’s good friend, Chef Nigel founder of The Feast LA provided a sweet and savory shrimp and grits dish that had attendees mouths watering in the comments and Deniseea Taylor came on to share the art and artisanship of her mixology as she created her signature One Yard cocktail dubbed The Bethune & Bubbles. The day continued with fun and games celebrating HBCU’s, homecoming and #BlackExcellence and culminated in an epic appearance by the visually and musically stunning ladies of OSHUN who stopped by to share their new music and upcoming endeavors and chop it up with 2.0.

The event ended with the Turnt (Eggs) Benediction, which paid homage to this homecoming season, which while challenging, led colleges, universities, individuals and groups to innovate to protect and celebrate the bonds that are built on campus. One Yard was built in this spirit and will continue to do so year-round.

Make sure to rewind all this year’s homecoming events and check back for more content at oneyard.co and share your memories of this year and years past and tag #OneYard!

We’re looking forward to being together soon IRL. Stay safe and healthy and remember to vote! See you next time on One Yard!

The Bethune & Bubbles

Ingredients

Unfiltered Apple Juice

Caramel Syrup (not Dessert Caramel)

Squeeze of Lemon

Cognac (optional)

Topped with Champagne

Garnish

Red Apple Slice

Glassware