MAFS: Miles And Karen Express Their Feelings For Each Other After Decision Day

Some of y’all were shocked to see that Karen and Miles decided to stay together on Decision Day earlier this week. After all we watched them go through, we understand the perplexation. (I know it’s not a real word.) But apparently, as with most public figures, what we saw did not encapsulate the full truth. And despite a slow-moving Karen and a people-pleasing Miles, these two were able to form a connection strong enough for them to want to push forward.

And we love to see it.

From the looks of their personal Instagram pages, it seems that the feelings have grown and they’re expressing them in more depth than they did on decision day.

First, Miles wrote this.

Mrs. Landry-Williams, The world will never know all that we have been through and I kinda like it better that way. We know what we have and I am excited for the world to see the person I have gotten to know and care about since day one. I am so proud of you. This year has been a journey! We leaned on each other through a WILD experiment, a pandemic, and being silent while watching the world react to what they’ve seen. The hate has been unreal and through it all, you’ve found the strength, courage, and love to show up everyday and build a strong foundation for our marriage. You told me early you wanted to be somethin special. Let’s get started, Killa. 🖤,

Miles

And Miles wasn’t the only one sharing warm fuzzies with the world. Karen also wrote something for Miles…and for us. See what she wrote below.