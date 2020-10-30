Pregnant Nurse Practitioner Found Murdered, Boyfriend Arrested

The body of Vanessa Pierre, a 29-year-old Hempstead woman, was discovered along the Horace Harding Expressway, which parallels the Long Island Expressway in Bayside, Queens last week. According to Newsday, the boyfriend of Pierre, Goey Charles, also 29, has been arrested in connection to her murder.

A spokesperson for the NYPD says that the body of Pierre, who worked as a nurse practitioner, was found “face down on the sidewalk” with grey sweatpants tied around her neck. An MTA bus driver made the discovery around 6 am. According to the New York Times, Charles called 911 the Monday following the murder to report Pierre missing. He expressed that he was concerned because he had not seen her in several days.

Upon discovery of Pierre’s remains, investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage the showed a man believed to be Charles pulling over on the side of the road, getting out of the driver’s side of Charles’ 2019 white Dodge Challenger. He then “moved to the backseat where Ms. Pierre could be seen moving on the video footage.” According to the Queens district attorney’s office, Pierre tried to fight off her assailant; however, the footage shows that she was eventually overpowered and ceased movement. The suspect can then be seen dragging her body out of the vehicle. The child Pierre was carrying was a baby girl whom she planned to name Egypt. Sadly, her unborn child could not be saved.

“Vanessa wanted a family. She wanted kids. She was ready for all those things, and I guess she told him that he wanted those things, and I guess he told her he could give her those things, and they jumped right into it,” the victim’s 27-year-old sister, Melissa Pierre, told reporters.”My sister has a lot going for her, she has credit. She’s a sweet girl. She’s very kind. She’s loved by everyone.”

Following interrogation, Charles was arrested and charged in Pierre’s death.

“At some point, while they were alone in that car, Mr. Charles strangled Ms. Pierre to death before dumping her body on the street,” Joseph Grasso, the prosecutor, said during a court hearing.

So far, investigators have not disclosed a motive for the murder.