Did Iyanla Vanzant Confirm The End Of “Fix My Life” On OWN?

It looks like the time has come to say goodbye to one of the most provocative shows on television, Iyanla: Fix My Life, according to life coach and author, Iyanla Vanzant.

“This is my last season. This is my legacy season, I’m out. We out. 2020,” she announced during a virtual press conference The Grio reports.

Filming is currently underway for the seventh season amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“This season we deal with the massive breakdowns that have occurred in families and relationships as a result of the pandemic, [and] as a result of the shutdown. We’re dealing with some very compelling issues,” she said.

Throughout the years Vanzant has used her show to help families and individuals seek clarity on how to turn their life around or how to walk forward out of traverse situations. Some of the reality stars and celebrities featured include DMX, Hazel E, Sheree and Bob Whitfield and Evelyn Lozada.

While her practices and methods have been controversial, Vanzant has stood on the foundation of meeting folks where they’re at, which in turn does make it palpable and relatable to her OWN audience.

“I do the same thing in my on the show that I’ve done in my books, which is telling the truth, based on spiritual principles and universal law and provide people with the skills, the tools, the information. We have very clear intention for Iyanla Fix My Life to entertain, to inspire, [and] to help people recognize what they do and how they do it that keeps them from getting what they want,” she said.

This season Vanzant will provide counsel to a new set of families including Shay Johnson from Love & Hip Hop Miami and comedian Luenell, according to the season seven trailer.

Season seven of Iylana: Fix My Life will air on October 31 at 9 p.m. EST.