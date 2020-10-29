When Asked If He Could See Himself Reuniting With Malika Haqq, Mother Of His Son, O.T. Genasis Said, “That’s My Dog”

“Malika, obviously that’s my son’s mother, but she was always my dog. That was my friend,” he said. “Even when we’d be getting into it, I’d let her have her thing. But that’s my dog. It is what it is. Whatever she wanna get off, I let her get off.”

“As far as that goes, we just chillin’ right now. She’s doing her. I’m doing me,” he said about the chances of them reuniting. “We ain’t really like on that right now or thinking that. We just trying to figure out where our lives is going. But I’ll never talk bad about her in the media or do none of that. We family now, bro. We always gotta be together. We always gotta hold it tight together. Whatever it is she go through or whatever y’all may see, I get it. Y’all women. Y’all vent. Y’all go through y’all stuff. I’m a always let that happen but I’ll never like talk about her, embarrass her. I’d never do any of that to my son’s mother. It’s a different level of respect and it will always be like that.”

The former couple were first linked in 2017 and called it quits in 2019. Soon after announcing that she was single, Malika also announced that she was pregnant. When she had her baby shower, the rapper confirmed that the child was his. They welcomed son Ace Flores in March.

While he was supportive of her and there throughout the pregnancy, Malika did share that she had to deal with DMs from women concerning the romantic pursuits of her ex.

“I don’t want to deal with the scrutiny or what people on the outside have to say about O.T. and what he’s doing,” she said in a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Why do I still want to hear about what my ex is doing? It’s none of my business. But ultimately, there’s not much of it I can avoid. And, to be quite honest with you, it’s uncomfortable when you’re carrying someone’s child.”

But like him, Malika has stated publicly that she will always look out for him and defend him, even with the women who hop in her DMs, because they are, in a sense, family.

“I actually clown him about it ’cause I feel like I’m looking out for him,” she said on the show. “I’m like, ‘look, the bottom line is we’re gonna be attached to each other for the rest of our child’s life. I really don’t want you to look stupid. This is how these b—hes do you, and then they come back to me and tell me everything and in real life, I don’t even want to know.’ But my loyalty if anything is to him so I tell him.”