MAFS Sneak Peek: Woody Sheds Tears On Decision Day

If you’ve been watching Woody and Amani from the beginning of their “Married At First Sight” journey, there shouldn’t be any doubt on what Woody’s answer will be tonight on decision day. He’s been very clear about his feelings for his wife for a very long time. In fact, Woody was the first in the group to admit that he loved his spouse.

And in the months since the two have been together, through quarantine and all, the feelings seem to have only grown stronger.

Tonight, the couples officially declare to one another and to the world whether or not they plan on staying married or getting a divorce.

But before Woody answered this question, he spoke very emotionally, about being in love with Amani and married to her has meant to him. See what he had to say below.

Dr. Pepper: I have this thought that love changes you. And I wonder if you feel changed by having this emotion?

Woody: When I looked at love, I always wanted to be married. I always wanted to have the happiness; but honestly speaking, I didn’t think I would genuinely get it. And being married to Amani, everything that I didn’t expect, I now have. It’s different. Especially when you don’t think that that’s coming. You don’t hope for it. You don’t wish for it. It’s just different.

Amani: I love you.

Woody: I love you too, Sweets.

You can watch this moment play out, complete with tears in the video below.

“Married At First Sight” decision day airs on Lifetime at 8 pm EST/7pm CST.