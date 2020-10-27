Tyra Banks Dispels Rumors That She Doesn’t Want Real Housewives On DWTS, But Not Before Porsha And NeNe Respond

Tyra Banks is adamantly denying reports that she has banned the women of the “Real Housewives” franchise from competing on “Dancing With The Stars,” but not before some of the ladies from the Bravo franchise had their say in the matter. The rumors began to circulate after a so-called production insider told OK! Magazine that the former supermodel, who serves as an executive producer for the series, doesn’t believe that the Housewives have enough star power to grab headlines like they used to.

“Tyra has never been a fan of the Housewives, but the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore,” the source alleged.“Tyra wants reality stars like Carole Baskin from Tiger King— not a decade-old franchise that no one talks about anymore. If Tyra thought for one minute that the Housewives would get her show ratings, she would welcome them to the dance floor in a second.”

The source went on:

“Tyra is the new boss and made it clear that she didn’t want any more Housewives in her ballroom. She thinks the show needs to aim higher and only book the ladies after everyone else has passed. Several ladies from the Bravo franchise have already made it clear that they would love to put on their dancing shoes, but Tyra doesn’t want any of them right now.”

Several women from the franchise — including NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, and Bethanny Frankel did not miss a beat when it came to responding to the then-unconfirmed reports.

“Tyra, I thought you and I were cool, girl. I was on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ before you was, okay?’ Leakes said via Instagram video.

“How will I survive without being on ‘DWTS’? I mean, ‘RHOA’ are only the highest-paid stars reality stars on television outside of the Kardashians. How will we survive? I don’t know,” Williams said sarcastically during a recent episode of Dish Nation. “I love Tyra Banks. I was on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ with Tyra Banks and I know she loves ‘Housewives’ and she loves some good ratings. So I don’t believe she said this.”

“Good to know @tyrabanks has clumped me in her no more housewives mandate on @DancingABC,” Frankel tweeted. “Also good to know-their casting director Deena, who I ❤️ has asked me to be on that show multiple in the last decade. I’m also no longer a housewife, but nobody is bigger than the game Tyra.”

However, as previously stated, Banks denies having ever made such comments.

“This is 100 percent untrue. She’s a huge fan of the ‘Housewives’ and everyone knows Tyra is a businesswoman first. As a businesswoman, why would she say anything against the ‘Housewives’? She has nothing to do with casting,” Banks’ publicist, Elana Rose told Page Six. “She loves Andy [Cohen],” Rose said. “She’s been on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ several times. She’s a huge fan of the Clubhouse.”