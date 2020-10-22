How Does A Parent Tell Identical Twins Apart? Erica Dixon Shares Her Trick

Having twins is double the blessing. But when they’re identical, it can certainly be difficult at times for people to know who is who. There have been plenty of recorded pranks to prove that.

But it’s not usually complicated for the parent. There tend to be very slight differences, whether identifying marks like moles or varying heights, that can help a parent of twins know who exactly they’re dealing with.

For former Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Erica Dixon, she is a proud mom to identical twin girls Eryss and Embrii. A follower asked her on Instagram how she doesn’t get her girls mixed up, and she said she automatically knows who is who when she picks one of them up because of their weight.

“I did [get them mixed up] the other day because they were looking down,” Dixon said, according to BCK Online who captured the comment. “[I] thought I was picking up Eryss when it was Embrii. “I knew [as] soon as I lifted her. She’s much heavier.”

Dixon announced last February that she was pregnant with twins, and was shocked because she had been using an IUD when she conceived.

“I am pregnant. Wasn’t trying to get pregnant,” she shared at the time. “This is something that, I ain’t even going to say kind of happened but in a sense it did because I had a Mirena. Birth control to me now at this point, I’m convinced, is just the devil. It works for some people, others it doesn’t work for.”

By May, she delivered the twins, who were born early and initially had to stay in the hospital. They were soon allowed to go home, and Dixon has been sharing all sorts of photos and information about her girls since, including that she opted not to vaccinate them and they’d “never been sick” despite the choice.

When people criticized her over it, saying people die from certain diseases that vaccinations can prevent, she didn’t budge.

“People are dying everyday from several disease [sic],” she said. “You do realize it’s 2020 and vaccinations are preventative measure in hopes that the body builds an immunity to the disease put in the child’s body.”