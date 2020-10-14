OWN Is Centering The Sacrifices Of Black Women In New Series Behind Every Man

The adage “Behind every great man is a great woman” is no longer just a saying, it’s the premise of a new show coming to OWN that features some of our favorite male celebs and the stories of the Black women who’ve help make them who they are today.

The hour-long documentary series “Behind Every Man” will include interviews with Usher and his mom Jonnetta Patton; Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith; Kirk Franklin and his wife Tammy; Wyclef Jean and his wife Claudinette; and DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey. Every week the pairs will discuss the support and the sacrifices each woman made that propelled the men in their lives to become the superstars they are today. According to the series description, “These stories trace the timeline from the woman’s life from childhood through present day, profiling the hardships and challenges they had to overcome, and the moves that brought them closer to their individual or joined the achievements with the man in their lives.”

Executive producer Carlos King is right on time with this new show. Increasingly, Black women are forcing society to acknowledge the roles we play in upholding our communities, caring for our families, and often raising the men in our lives to a certain degree. Too often the choices Black women make to put their dreams on hold, be full-time caretakers, and put their needs last are both overlooked and celebrated as a necessary sacrifice for love or the greatness of a man. It’s refreshing to see a series that will put the spotlight on these women and their stories which are often overshadowed by the famous men which they are in proximity to.

“Behind Every Man” will premiere Saturday, November 7 at 10 p.m. ET on OWN with the story of Jonnetta Patton. Check out a sneak peek of the series in the video below.