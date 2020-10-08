OWN Is Bringing Back Ready To Love And A New Series, Put A Ring On It, This Month

When it comes to OWN’s unscripted relationship series, the best way to describe our feelings here at MadameNoire is we love to see it. From “Black Love,” to “Love Goals,” and “Love and Marriage: Huntsville,” we truly can’t get enough, which is why we’re excited a new season of “Ready To Love” is set to debut on the network in just a couple of weeks, along with an all-new series, “Put a Ring On It.”

While “Ready to Love,” isn’t new to the TV screen, producer Will Packer and host Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles are putting a new spin on this season. Branded as the “Last Resort,” this go-round, participants will be quarantined together at a secluded mountain resort as they look for love with absolutely no distractions from the outside. You already know that’s a recipe for shenanigans, and judging by the good-looking cast, it shouldn’t take long for a few love connections to brew.

“Put A Ring On It,” also from Will Packer, will make its debut after the new season of “Ready to Love” on October 23. The series follows four long-term couples who will explore whether they are truly meant to be together by participating in what’s being deemed “the ultimate social experiment:” dating other people. Relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach will help the couples as they get to the root of why they haven’t jumped the broom yet, and after nine weeks of work — and dating new people — the couples will decide whether they want to go their separate ways or finally put a ring on it.

Couple number one, Eyuless and Mimi, have been together for six years and admit to having more than a few breakups during that time, though they agree the love they have for each other is still strong. Che’ and Michael, on the other hand, have been in each other’s lives for five years, dated for a total of two, and had a three-year gap in between those years, during which Michael was engaged to someone else. The last couple, Ashley and Hollywood, have been together for nine years, got engaged five years ago, but somehow the wedding never came, causing Ashley to break off the engagement. The pair is still together but says they’ve been in limbo ever since, which tells me Dr. LaBeach has her work cut out for her.

The new season of “Ready to Love” airs Friday, October 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with “Put a Ring on It” following at 10 pm. Check out a sneak peek of the new series below.