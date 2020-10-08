Porsha Williams’ “Edges Were Gone” After Giving Birth. Here’s How She Grew Them Back.

Of all the changes that a woman’s body goes through after giving birth, one of the most frustrating and somewhat humiliating is postpartum hair loss. It doesn’t happen to everyone, but for those who’ve experienced it, it can be extremely frustrating to see your edges snatched. For Porsha Williams, she sought out help to rectify the matter from other mothers online when she realized her edges had thinned out.

“Ok sooo I had to hack Pj’s page because I know a lot of amazing mommies follow her! So HELP ME ! My edges have fallen out after childbirth! I heard it would happen but I didn’t think it would have snatched mine,” she said in a now deleted Instagram video posted to her daughter Pilar Jhena’s Instagram page.

“What can I do to get them back guys?? I need real mommy tips . And how did y’all wear y’all hair until they came back?”

Seems like she got the answers she needed. More than a year later, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been able to grow her hair back. She shared the good news on her new show with Bravo personalities Gizelle Bryant, Hannah Berner and Kate Chastain called Chat Room.

“I am here to proudly declare the fact that my edges is back, b—hes,” she said on Monday’s episode. “Now, you can’t see them right now because this is a good old lace front [wig], but after I had my baby PJ, my edges were gone — like a couple of inches back.”

The trick to filling them back out? According to the beauty, it was creating a concoction of oils that she applied to her strands.

“I started ordering essential oils and different things to mix together and I came up with this potion for hair growth. And my edges grew back,” she said.

She wouldn’t spill the beans on what those specific oils were, so we have a feeling the Go Naked Hair extensions purveyor will soon sell it to the masses. But for those not willing to wait, recommended oils for hair growth include peppermint and also jojoba. Tea trea and thyme oils are also encouraged, and of course, a popular carrier oil for such essentials is castor oil, Jamaican black castor specifically.

As for Williams, with her love of good wigs, it’s a rarity that we get to see her natural hair. We’ll have to take her word for it that her edges have returned, keep an eye out for that potion of hers, and keep in mind that according to the experts, your hair will (or at least it should) grow back after baby.