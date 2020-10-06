Eniko Hart Offers First Look At Baby Kaori: “When Your Heart Literally Lives Outside Of Your Body”

Eniko Parish and Kevin Hart have a lot to celebrate. Last month, the couple welcomed a baby girl, Kaori Mai Hart, who has since made her debut on social media. Monday, the new mom took to Instagram, sharing an image of her lovingly cradling her new bundle of joy.

“When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again,” she captioned the sweet image. “My girl, you are everything I could’ve ever imagined plus more. My light.”

Eniko also shared an image of her baby girl bonding with her siblings, Kenzo, Heaven, and Hendrix.

“Our hearts are full!” exclaimed Eniko. “#fourhartbeats.”

Kaori was born on Septemeber 29. Her mom announced her birth on social media with a sweet note, writing:

“Thankful • grateful • blessed. A little bit of heaven sent down to earth. Welcome to the world baby girl. We couldn’t love you more.”

Kevin and Eniko announced their pregnancy amidst the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The pair have been married since 2016. A year later, Eniko welcomed her first biological child, Kenzo Kash Hart. Kevin also shares two children with his ex-wife, Torei Hart. Following Kenzo’s birth, Kevin joked during a “Saturday Night Live” appearance that he was reluctant to have more children because he didn’t want to relive the terrible twos.

“For me, I didn’t want to deal with that 2-year-old age again, that was my fear. That’s a tough age, you gotta have a lot of patience to deal with that 2-year-old child,” he said. “Think about it, all you do is repeat yourself all day to a 2-year-old child.”

Now, the actor and comedian will get to relive the terrible twos for a fourth time. He can probably write a book on it at this point.