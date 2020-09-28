NeNe Leakes Says Wendy Williams Is On Cocaine After She Called Her Boring On WWHL

Wendy Williams and NeNe Leakes have an interesting on-again-off-again type of friendship, characterized by the fact that Wendy’s job is to share her opinion about celebrities and NeNe, a celebrity, doesn’t often appreciate Wendy’s analysis of her life and character.

We’ve seen it before. Wendy has made a habit of discussing whether or not NeNe will be returning to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” NeNe has tried to get Wendy to participate in the RHOA filming. Really, things only get dicey between the two of them as far as the show is concerned.

And that’s what happened recently when Wendy spoke with Andy Cohen, virtually, for “Watch What Happens Live” and her commentary on Ms. Leakes was less than sparkling.

Wendy told Andy: “NeNe is my friend and I know her as Linnethia. I don’t know her as this person on reality tv, just what I watch. But I believe, and I told you this also, I believe that this is not a truth. NeNe has quit the show several times and you’ll have her back. And NeNe likes attention, dramatic attention. I don’t know what NeNe is going to be doing for money, I’m not trying to count coins but the housewives is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff. And while NeNe is as famous as Bethenny [Frankel from the Real Housewives of New York], Bethenny has turned it into a legitimate, multimillion dollar situation. Do you know what I mean, Andy? And what are they going to do? What are they going to do? Is it going to be Greg and NeNe, are you going to give them another reality show? That’s boring. How about NeNe being a grandmother? That’s boring. NeNe and her own kids? That’s boring. NeNe trying to figure out Hollywood? That’s boring.” https://twitter.com/BravoWWHL/status/1310455446709440513

Andy cut Wendy off to say that NeNe has quite a few opportunities in the pipeline.

Well, you know NeNe was not going to take that laying down.

To respond to Wendy’s interview, NeNe hopped on Twitter.

“Both [of] their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS.” And then in a subsequent tweets, “She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings.” “I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget. Keep trying me sir and imam let the world know who you really are. They ALWAYS manipulating black women to say negative things about each other while they sit and enjoy us tearing each other down! Remember #BLM. Remember #breonnataylor. REMEMBER the most racist networks. So much you guys just don’t know! I’m going to bed now! The systemic racism is greater than you will ever know.”

Later, NeNe threatened legal action.

“They gone leave my name outta these shows. Send me your best discrimination attorneys info to [email address] ITS [sic] WAR.”

I don’t know what Black Lives Matter and especially Breonna Taylor have to do with all of this. But I can certainly understand how NeNe interpreted Wendy’s comments as mean spirited, especially after she hollowly called her a friend.

I don’t know if y’all have noticed but NeNe doesn’t even have to be on the show to create one wherever she may be.

We’re sure this particular season will have all the episodes.