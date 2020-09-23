MAFS Miles Doesn’t Think Karen Deserves All The Hate She Gets Online

Last week’s episode of “Married At First Sight” had people in their feelings for a variety of reasons—mostly because of Karen’s reaction to Miles’ joke of writing “sex with my wife” on their refrigerator. The comment rattled Karen so much that she spent the night away from their apartment, opting to sleep at her own.

During the confessional, she shared that Miles attempting to schedule sex, made her feel unsafe. She also thought the move was childish and disrespectful.

And folks did not like that. They took it to mean something about Miles’ character and what he might be capable of doing should he continue to find himself sexually unfulfilled.

But during a recent interview with Bossip’s Danielle Canada, Miles said that he didn’t share the public’s frustration. In fact, he defended Karen against much of the public outcry she’s been receiving from the onset of the season.

About Karen’s use of the word unsafe and the audience’s reaction to it

“I see the reactions that she gets weekly and it’s tough to see and hear. I get why people are upset to an extent because I was frustrated throughout the process as well, but she gets a lot of hate that she doesn’t deserve. I knew what she meant when she said it and while I didn’t like hearing that I made her feel that way, I understood that she felt like I crossed a boundary on camera that we had established and I took responsibility for that.”

How he felt about Karen sleeping away from him.

“I truly was caught off guard. I didn’t realize it was that deep to her but I was fine with her needing that space. I was glad that we could take that time apart and come back and have a mature conversation about where we stood and move past it.”

His emotions and whether his emotional maturity has been a problem in the past.

“To be honest, I get tired of hearing about it this season. I think that gets played up too much to be completely real with you. I am a guy that is in tune with my emotions and am open about how I am feeling. The “too emotional” language is frustrating to see and hear because that’s not what I believe to be true about myself nor do the people that I am closest to. In past relationships, being able to be aware of my emotions and the emotions of others has only been an asset.”

The Massage

“That was a kind and thoughtful gesture by Karen. I carry a lot of stress throughout my body so the massage was much needed. I think my favorite part was allowing myself to fully receive what was happening. Learning how to receive has been an area of growth for me and I was glad that I was challenged to do so and we could share that experience together.”

You can read Miles’ full interview, here.