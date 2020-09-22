Phylicia Rashad Joins Social Media

When you think of celebrities on social media, you have to take the good with the bad. For all of the hocking of Flat Tummy Teas and waist trainers, there are people like Will Smith, Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, Leslie Jordan, and others who make it worthwhile.

Now, we can add legendary actress and fictional mother figure Phylicia Rashad to the fold.

Today, 72-year-old Rashad announced that, thanks to some prodding from her sister, Ms. Debbie Allen, she was joining social media, Twitter and Instagram to be specific.

She announced her arrival with a video on the account that’s already been verified.

“Hi. I’m Phylicia Rashad. And at the behest of my sister, Ms. Debbie Allen, I am joining the ranks of those who actively communicate through social media. Mmhm. Because I told my sister, ‘Debbie, there are so many Twitter, Facebook, Instagram accounts with my name already on them. Why should I do this?’ She said, ‘Yeah Lish but they’re not the real you.’ So, this is the real me talking to the real you and I’m looking forward to posting about things that matter, well at least that matter to me. Things that bring me happiness and joy, things that spark my curiosity, things that inspire creativity, things that are challenging. Now, I may not post everyday, most assuredly I won’t. But I want you to know this is the real Phylicia Rashad and I’m here.”

You can check out her video below. It’s an adorable montage.