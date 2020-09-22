She Tried It! Under Armour Sportsmask

Six months into the coronavirus pandemic, you’ve probably learned not all masks are created equal. Not only are there specific characteristics your mask should have in order to effectively protect against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, but by now I’m sure you’ve figured out there are additional qualities you need in a mask to encourage you to actually wear it.

At the height of the lockdown, KN95 masks I was able to get from a friend were my go-to. Precaution (and my personal paranoia) were at an all-time high and I was willing to do anything to lower my risk, even if that meant leaving the grocery store dripping in sweat from a 45-minute food run, fogging up my sunglasses (worn for extra protection) to the point of near blindness, and struggling to breathe while going on casual walks. As crazy as it sounds, I didn’t totally mind those drawbacks of the medical mask. But when I noticed my skin was starting to be affected, I was ready to draw the line. Enter Under Armour’s new Sportsmask.

When I was heavy into my quarantine workouts, a social media friend of mine told me I should invest in a sports mask, but between scouring for toilet tissue, clorox wipes, and disinfectant, that item fell low on my must-have list. However, on first wear, I completely understood his recommendation.

The breathability of UA’s mask is incomparable, which is by design. The Sportsmask features a lightweight outer fabric with air pockets so that the device stays off of your mouth and nose, as well as a “breathable middle layer” that lets air through but makes it difficult for moisture to pass. That structure makes all the difference. Having tried silk and cotton masks in addition to the KN95, I’ve often felt like I was inhaling my mask as the fabric stuck to my face or whatever moisturizing product I had on my lips, which was not ideal. As for sweat — it hasn’t even been an issue thanks to the Iso-Chill fabric that disperses heat and wicks away moisture to keep you cool and dry. The mask also features an anti-microbial treatment to keep it fresh and built-in UPF 50+ sun protection which I hope will reduce the skin issues I’ve been experiencing, or at least help the situation from getting worse.

Some reviews note that the three-layer mask runs big and I’m inclined to agree. I consider myself to have a somewhat large, round face, but a M/L mask was the perfect fit. I have noticed some slight stretching that causes the mask to shift with use over time rather than remain taut which is something I’ll have to keep an eye on as the weeks go by. Both your nose and mouth need to be covered to provide the greatest level of protection and I have no plans on slacking in that area.

I personally know my lungs aren’t built for wearing a mask during a strenuous workout, but when it comes to going for a walk and running errands, this mask has been a gamechanger. The material is soft against the skin and it’s about as comfortable as I think we’re going to get in a required face covering nobody wants to have to wear. At $30, it’s worth noting the Sportsmask is hand-washable, which makes it equally environmentally and financially friendly. So far, I have no complaints.

*UA Sportsmask provided for review.