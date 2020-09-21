Pamela Hutchison Of “The Emotions” Dead At 61

Pamela Hutchinson, pictured in the center, of the hit-making soul group “The Emotions,” died at 61.

The news of her passing was confirmed by a statement released from the group’s Facebook page.

It read:

“OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: In loving memory, we are saddened to announce the passing of our sister, Pamela Rose Hutchinson, on Friday, September 18, 2020. Pam succumbed to health challenges that she’d been battling for several years. Now our beautiful sister will sing amongst the angels in heaven in perfect peace. During this time, the family kindly asks for fans and friends to respect our privacy. We appreciate all kind words, photos, and videos you may want to post for our beloved Pamela and of course your loving prayers. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. We love you, Pamela! Thank you and as always, You Got The Best of Our Love. – The Emotions”

The sisters from Chicago began as a gospel group, called the Hutchinson Sunbeams, occasionally singing with Mahalia Jackson.

Eventually they transitioned into an R&B/Soul act. They signed to Stax Records in the 1960’s but didn’t see mainstream success until the late seventies when they joined Columbia Records and began working with Maurice White from Earth, Wind & Fire.

Their 1977 song, “Best of My Love” was a smash hit, sitting on top of the Billboard 100 for six weeks. The song eventually won a Grammy for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals.

According to Billboard, Pamela, was born in 1958 and replaced her sister Jeanette when the group moved away from Stax Records.

According to PEOPLE, during the 80’s the group went on an 11 year hiatus and returned in the 1990s, performing with four members. “

Sheila Hutchinson told Chicago Now, the sisters “called it our togetherness show. I think it was the rebirth of the Emotions. It’s just a really great feeling to be back out there after so long with my family.”

Pamela reportedly left the group after the nineties reunion but returned again in the 2000s.

In 2015, VH1 ranked “The Emotions” as one of the most influential girl groups of all time.