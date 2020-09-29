If You’re Gonna Go, Here’s How To Be Safe In Cabo

After several months of wrestling with the need to stay home and curtail social activities as COVID-19 spread across the country, you may be itching to vacation again and wondering where you can do so safely. As your IG feed has probably shown you, Mexico is one of the few places Americans can travel right now, which means there’s no reason not to travel to beautiful Cabo — as long as you take proper precautions and choose accommodations and activities wisely.

Fortunately, many hotels and excursion operators are adopting safety measures designed to contain the spread of COVID-19 and still allow visitors to enjoy the natural and cultural activities that distinguish Cabo as a perennial favorite vacation spot. Here’s how I enjoyed a safe, socially distanced vacation in the Mexican resort city.

Fly Delta Air Lines

Booking a flight can be a little nerve-wracking these days but going with an airline like Delta can ease many of your concerns. The airline is committed to social distancing and ensuring that all passengers have masks, up to and including providing them to those without. Onboard, flight attendants are offering sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer to help prevent the spread of germs. Passengers self-manage their carry-on luggage to reduce potential touchpoints for flight attendants, lessening the risk of exposure for all. Also, middle seats are blocked from use unless a party of three is traveling together, and flights are taking off with reduced capacity.

Book Your Stay at Garza Blanca

Garza Blanca Resort and Spa Los Cabos has enacted a variety of thorough measures for maximum protection of guests from COVID while still providing an upscale and attentive experience that feels luxurious and pampering. Based on the local health department and government recommendations and guidelines, the hotel requires social distancing and temperature checks for guests and staff, along with added cleaning of high-touch areas in guest rooms and around the hotel. Staff receives regular hand washing breaks, and foodservice teams are subject to added cleaning and sanitation rules.

All amenities are open to welcome visitors, from the beach to the pools, spa, tennis courts, and restaurants. Enjoy an innovative menu of modern and traditional Mexican flavors at Blanc Blue, steakhouse favorites at BocaDos STK, and a Japanese Mexican fusion menu at Hiroshi. Rest and rejuvenate in contemporary-styled suites or achieve total bliss through one of Spa Imagine’s expert treatments at the end of a long day of sightseeing.

Plan Excursions Through Get Your Guide

As one of the most well-known tour companies, Get Your Guide takes COVID-19 precautions seriously so you can still have fun in the Mexican sun and sea. From kayaking and snorkeling to ATV beach tours, sailing, and dinner cruises, the folks who lead your tours and activities are well-versed in current strategies for minimizing COVID risk. \

Efforts include extra sanitizing of equipment and health screenings of tour group leaders and guests, with the goal of providing travelers with the same exciting, authentic, and engaging experiences the company has come to be known for. Try parasailing for the first time, tour a glass-blowing factory, and shop in the local art district for one-of-a-kind treasures to take home. Get Your Guide even offers a liberal cancellation policy in order to provide maximum responsiveness to guests in the event of illness.

If you’re ready to travel smartly, Cabo is ready to welcome you. As much as you’ve missed travel, destinations like Cabo have missed you, too. Airlines, hotels, and tour companies are making the necessary changes to adapt to the global pandemic while still providing guests with world-class hospitality and memorable experiences. Of course, you’ll still need to be careful and exercise caution like washing your hands frequently and wearing a face mask to minimize potential exposure to the virus while you’re there, but you’ll also have the time of your life.