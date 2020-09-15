Even K Michelle Is Conflicted About Tamar Braxton’s Reality Show, Get Ya Life: “I Cried Because I Could Relate”

As we mentioned last week, people had a lot of thoughts about the premiere of Tamar Braxton‘s new WEtv reality show, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life. Because the series caused the singer so much stress based on how she felt she was depicted, which would contribute, per Braxton, in her being suicidal, many thought the airing of the show was distasteful. It also didn’t help that in a number of scenes, she seems uncomfortable filming while trying to make new music on her own for the first time, and while trying to deal with personal issues. A lot of people felt for the star and her struggles.

Someone whom you might be surprised to know falls into that category is K Michelle. The reality TV star and “Love ‘Em All” singer shared in an Instagram Live (the same one where she revealed that she was almost cast in P-Valley) that she watched Get Ya Life. Despite their ongoing issues and wanting to “be so ignorant and angry” about the show, K said she got emotional watching because she has been in Braxton’s shoes. K didn’t specify what scenes she most related to, only that she connected with the episode.

“So I watched Tamar’s show that Mona [Scott-Young] produced. And I would like to be so ignorant and angry about it, but watching her story? I literally sat on that couch and I cried because I could relate,” she said. “Pisces are a little bit different, you know? I can’t even be angry, be mad, try to fight with nobody on some stupid sh-t. I can only relate. You know what I’m saying? I can only relate. Because just how she felt, that’s how I felt.”

The two women have had their public back and forth some years now. They most recently found themselves at odds in June after Braxton was asked if she would do a Verzuz with K and chose not to say anything in response, opting to ring a bell instead. K took that as shade and threw some jabs at the youngest Braxton sister, including claiming that she had an affair with Jermaine Dupri’s father, which culminated in Braxton allegedly being attacked by his wife. At the time, Braxton responded by saying she wasn’t going to give life to anything negative.

“I’m in a different place in my life. I don’t want to be a part of any negativity of any kind,” she said at the time. “So I’m going to keep ringing my bell ’cause that’s what works for me.”

Maybe these two will be able to come together and make peace? Hell, we’ll take cordiality if they’re interested…