Sisters Lizzy and Darlene Okpo Show Us How Powerful Partnership Fuels Their Success

From the Producers of Bad Boys, Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are an ultimate power duo in Fox’s upcoming series LA’s Finest, so to pay tribute we found a real life power duo – sisters Lizzy and Darlene Okpo, co-founders of the ready to wear fashion label William Okpo. Power Duo presented by Fox LA’s Finest showcases the personalities, daily lives, creative inspiration and business acumen of the Okpo sisters.

In this short video we see the tender, the honest, the hilarious and the real as Lizzy and Darlene invite us into their homes and studio for a day in their lives. We get to see how they balance one another and structure their days from morning meditation, running errands in the garment district to collaborating on creative.

From home life to business life, the Okpo sisters know how to dominate their field, sharpen one another, support their individual ambitions and aim for continued success – all while cracking jokes and having fun.