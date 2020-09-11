Tommie Lee Says 50 Cent Rejected Her Pitch For A Role On Power: “He Blocked Me”

50 Cent has no shortage of enemies, but who knew Tommie Lee was on of them? Recently, the former “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star confessed to fans via Instagram Live that she reached out to “Power” executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson to shoot her shot in hopes of landing a role on the popular Starz series. Specifically, she was interested in playing the girlfriend of Ghost, who was killed off last season. However, her dreams were quickly shot down when the rapper snubbed her in the shadiest of ways. Tommie discussed the incident after a fan asked about her interest in starring in movies or TV shows.

“It’s not necessarily a movie. It’s a series. Everybody knows I love ‘Power’ and I want to be on ‘Power,’ Tommie shared. “But I absolutely HATE 50 Cent.”

According to Tommie, she decided to express interest in appearing in the series by sending 50 a direct message on Instagram. However, instead of politely declining, he blocked her.

“All I said was. I had DM’d him. All I said was, ‘I got a idea for ‘Power.’ I could be Ghost’s girlfriend,” Tommie recalled. “I just wanted to throw that out there. That motherf–ker blocked me. Such a a–hole and I think I would have done really good on ‘Power.'”

50 definitely didn’t have to block her, but it’s funny that she was able to find humor in the incident. Tommie’s dreams to appear on “Power” may not be happening anytime soon (or ever), but the reality star is making strides in her aspirations to be an actress. Last month, The Shade Room reported that the 34-year-old is set to appear alongside Jeremy Meeks in True to the Game 3 based on the popular novel by Terri Woods, which is slated for release in 2021.