Gross: Amber Of MAFS Season 9 Says Estranged Husband Matt Didn’t Brush His Teeth Or Own A Toothbrush

As if there weren’t enough reasons to look at Matt Gwynne of the Charlotte season of Married at First Sight sideways, add alleged questionable hygiene to the list.

Yes, we know Amber Bowles and Matt aren’t Black, but they were incredibly entertaining on the show and off, so here’s the tea.

While recently speaking with Season 9 cast mate Elizabeth Bice on her YouTube channel, the ladies talked about where things stand between she and Matt. They are reportedly still married, as he continued dragging his feet after the February Where Are They Now show. Things were getting so bad that she had to seek out an absolute divorce motion just to be able to move on. He finally acknowledged her efforts at the end of July and she said she is hopeful that she will be free of him in September. She also shared that Matt has been dating multiple women, one who lives in her building, and at least one other who lives in her new boyfriend’s building. Possible trolling happening, here.

But the most interesting part of the conversation to me was when Elizabeth said that if she were Amber, she would have done some crazy things to Matt out of justified anger, including cleaning a toilet bowel with his toothbrush. That’s when Amber revealed that during their time living together as man and wife for eight weeks, he didn’t actually own a toothbrush because he wasn’t really brushing his teeth. And though Matt waved off brushing his teeth during an episode of MAFS, which some thought was a joke or meant to imply that he doesn’t brush his teeth before bed, she said that was a true statement.

“Y’all remember he said he didn’t brush his teeth right? Yeah, he didn’t have a toothbrush, so I couldn’t really swirl around the toilet,” she said. “I never saw one at the apartment, so it was somewhere else.”

Here’s a reminder, just in case you missed it, of when Matt acted as though brushing one’s teeth was a trend that he wasn’t into:

Despite the fact that Amber claimed he didn’t brush his teeth, that didn’t stop her from kissing him, even when they weren’t in the best place in their relationship.

“And I had to fake kiss him,” she said. “Even at the end of the season when I hated him, I still had to fake kiss him, knowing he don’t brush his teeth.”

You never know with Matt, though. There is a possibility that he could have had a toothbrush somewhere, like at another woman’s place. Just saying, we didn’t forget that he was seen around Charlotte with other women on multiple occasions on the show, or that he was not coming home at times when they lived together. Good riddance that he’s almost out of her life.

As we told you earlier this year, she has reason, aside from the obvious, to want to be done with Matt’s shenanigans. Amber has been seeing someone new. She revealed that she’s been dating a brotha after wishing him happy birthday back in March:

Here’s to hoping he’s more consistent than Matt was — at the very least, with cleaning his mouth.