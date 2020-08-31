COVID-19 Is Now The Third Leading Cause Of Death Among Black Americans

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, concerns have been repeatedly raised over the disproportionate ways Black Americans have suffered under the constant unaddressed health inequities in our communities.

This month, a new Brookings Institute report titled, “The Hamilton Project, Racial Economic Inequality Amid the COVID-19 Crisis,” states that the coronavirus is now the third leading cause of death among Black Americans, following heart disease and cancer.

The report was co-authored by Trevon Logan, professor of economics at the Ohio State University, and Bradley L. Hardy of the American University in Washington D.C.

Research from the study shows that the higher mortality COVID-19 rates found in Black American communities are due to proximity to preexisting health conditions. Black Americans are also more likely to be employed in front-facing or service industries and are more than twice as likely to share their living quarters with more people, increasing chances of exposure.