“Joy Is Your Birthright”: Usher’s Ex-Wife Grace Harry Shares Her Path To Finding Happiness After Divorce

Usher’s ex-wife Grace Harry, formerly known as Grace Miguel, shared her journey of self-discovery and fulfillment after her separation and subsequent divorce from the R&B singer.

In an interview with Covetuer, Harry, who is s self proclaimed “joy strategist,” talked about how she found herself in the midst of deep sorrow.

“If there’s anything I’ve learned from this experience [of quarantine], it’s [to] go with the flow. ..I joke all the time to my friends and clients, it didn’t say the year would be fun or a perfect adventure. If you’ve been doing any personal work prior to this quarantine lockdown, you’re really benefiting from some deep understandings and truths right now. We were living a complete swipe-right life.”

Harry, who was born and raised in New York City, said part of her path to resolving her unhappiness was to return to her hometown and to really sit with herself and discover what she wanted in her new chapter. After working in the music industry for almost 30 years, she felt it was time to focus on herself.

“I never exercised that muscle. Let me figure out what I do like. The more I went to pleasure and joy, the more all these bizarre societal beliefs—all these should’s and can’ts—came up. [Beliefs like] you have to be married, sexy as hell, cook a five-course meal, entertain the community, be available for sex all the time, love every in-law, create humans.”

She said she tapped further into her 11-year-old self a time when she was uninhibited, before the societal structures and standards sent in.

“[This was] the last time I really felt I was living for myself before our hormones were raging and we wanted to be alluring for people in our lives. Nobody is teaching us a daily connection of a toolbox that leads us to joy. It starts with a relationship with you and you.”

“I’m leading a revolution of joy to get back to truth,” she said.

“What I want to get across to people is that joy is your birthright. You need to put it in the same bucket as getting dressed, eating, making sure you’re safe, washing your body. Before you work for anyone else, every single day of your life, choose yourself first. Literally. That’s an order.”