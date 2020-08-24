“You Do People Dirty For No Reason” Bootz Accuses Mo’nique Of Blacklisting Her, Says What’s Happening To Her Now Is Karma

Who would have thought we’d still be hearing from the women Flavor Flav rejected over a decade later. But here we are.

Recently, during an interview with Vh1 Baddies, Bootz, who made a name for herself initially competing for Flav’s love before transitioning to “Charm School of Love” where she met Mo’nique.

For those of you who missed this moment in time, “Charm School” was designed to reform the Flav’s girlfriends into classy, refined women through a series of etiquette challenges.

If you watched “Flavor of Love,” you know that might not have been the easiest task for some of those women. And Larissa Hodge aka Bootz was someone who gave Mo’nique the most problems.

The two butted heads back in the day, as evidenced by this video clip.

But apparently, their issues didn’t end when the show did.

And during her interview with Vh1 Baddies, Bootz said that what Mo’nique is experiencing now, being blacklisted in the industry—is a result of her blackballing her back in the day.

Bootz said, “There was a particular situation where my publicist told me there was a celebrity spa day event. And I wanted to go. But my publicist said, ‘Oh, we have a problem.’ And I was like ‘What?’ My publicist said, ‘Mo’nique said if you go, she’s not going.’ And because Mo’nique was a bigger actress the time, of course, they’re going to pick her so she basically blacklisted me telling people if I go this and that.

People ask me all the time, what do you think about what’s going on with her. And I tell people, I think that that’s karma. You’ve been blacklisting people. It’s not just me. There’s people who she’s done things to. She thought because she won that Oscar, ‘Oh I’m on top.’ But no because God will always stop all those blessings.

You do people dirty for no reason. “

Bootz also referenced Mo’nique apparently doing Goldie wrong. But I think it was common knowledge that Mo’nique removed Goldie from her tour—which she invited her on, after she learned that Goldie was talking trash about her from the stage.

Personally, this seems to be about access to a party and less about Mo’nique preventing Bootz from working. So really those are false equivalences. Furthermore, I don’t even know what Bootz does to be blacklisted from.

Either way, Mo’nique saw Bootz’ comments and offered six words in response.

“Y’all should be ashamed of yourself!”

What do you make of Bootz’s claims against Mo’nique?

You can see what she had to say in the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CER6LI5B0vD/