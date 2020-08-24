Deyjah Harris Says She Makes Her Own Money: “I Don’t Feel Comfortable Asking My Father For Anything”

Deyjah Harris would like to make it very clear that she’s an independent woman.

While doing a Q&A with fans on her YouTube, the 19-year-old was asked to share one thing that she wishes people didn’t assume about her. She said she isn’t a fan of people believing that because she is who she is, her life is easy and she primarily gets by with the help of her father, T.I.

“I think y’all feel as though, ‘oh she has this, she has that, blah, blah, blah,’ and first of all, let me just go ahead and say this: I make my own money. I don’t feel comfortable asking my father for anything. I don’t feel comfortable asking my mother for anything. I like to have my own things,” she said. “I just like to be independent basically. I don’t want to have to go ask somebody for something I can kind of do on my own or get on my own, rather.”

With that being said, she finds it odd when she runs into people at the Walmart or McDonald’s and they come up to her to ask, “What you doing here?” She says that, famous rapper’s daughter or not, she’s a normal person just like everyone else.

“I’m here because the same reason you here. I’m trying to get food, I’m trying to shop, I’m trying to do this, I’m trying to do that! I’m just chillin’!” she said. “I don’t know. I just wish people didn’t assume that because we are who we are, we can’t do normal things, basically.”

Harris is presently in college. One of her sources of income is promoting products on her Instagram page, and showcasing pieces from Fashion Nova as a partner with the online fashion store.

Her declaration of independence comes after her famous father found himself embroiled in controversy last year. He revealed that he took her for yearly trips to the gynecologist to ensure she was maintaining her virginity. He would later apologize to his daughter for the situation, but she admitted on T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle that the way she looked at their relationship changed due to everything.

“I just don’t really care to be around him right now,” she said soon after the scandal during an episode. “I’m not saying he’s a bad parent. … More so, our relationship, I’m going to look at it differently.”