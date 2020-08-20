Carlton Morton Cautiously Open To Dating Again, Says Love Is Blind Made Him “Fearful Of Believing Someone Would Love Me For Me”

Before the coronavirus took over and became the focus of all of the collective attention, many people couldn’t stop talking about Netflix’s Love Is Blind. People were binge-watching it heavy even before the pandemic forced us to make TV and streaming our main form of entertainment, so I’m not overstating it when I say the show was kind of like a big deal.

Despite the fact that we’re no longer obsessing over the couples from Season 1, ET Online caught up with participants to see what love and life is like for them now. We couldn’t help but check out what the relationship status is for Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack. We weren’t surprised when they both said they were single and going about dating differently, but it was interesting to find out how. For Carlton, he said he has become “more reserved” when it comes to whom he will open his heart up to after his experience on the show.

“There have been several people who have reached out via Instagram DMs but I’m just really in search of the right person,” he said. “It has to feel right and I have to know it is someone who truly accepts me for me.”

“Now I am a bit more reserved when it comes to responding to people’s ‘advances.’ I understand not everyone has my best interest at heart,” he continued. “Love Is Blind taught me that sometimes we fall for who we think someone could be, but then we are left disappointed when we are seemingly the only one invested in the relationship. I just feel like it almost made me a little more fearful of believing someone would love me for me and then one day one argument could delete all of that ‘love.’ I still cannot process it.”

Still, Carlton is optimistic that his true love is out there and that he will be rewarded for wearing his heart on his sleeve, even though things didn’t work out with Jack.

“However, it also makes me feel like, ‘Wow, this cannot be it. There has to be a true love for me. I deserve that!'” he added. “Love Is Blind taught me you never know what may happen with love unless you take a chance. I can at least say I poured my entire heart out. I gave my heart. Love is still beautiful.”

So what is he looking for? Devotion, among a list of other things.

“I want my next partner to love God, family, me, and life. This person has to be loyal, trustworthy, driven, fun, and someone who exudes great energy,” he said. “I want to be with the person who would ride in a Bentley or a bus, as long as we are next to each other … I really just want the truest, most purest, beautiful, perfectly imperfect love story.”