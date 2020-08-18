Three Trans Women Robbed And Attacked By A Group Of Men On Hollywood Boulevard

We hear all the time about how unsafe it is for Black trans women to simply live in this world. We read and report the stories of their deaths. But rarely, do we get to see the type of torment Black trans women experience in action.

Sadly, a group of Black men have made it so we now have that opportunity.

Jaslene Whiterose, Eden Estrada, and Joslyn Flawless were the victims of an attack by several Black men on Sunday, August 16.

The three women were waiting on Hollywood Boulevard for an Uber to pick them up when a group of men approached them, grabbing Eden’s phone.

As she tried to retrieve her device, the men began throwing rocks at her.

The whole thing was recorded by the attackers. The video shows the men chasing the women into the street, to the point of Jaslene White Rose, who was recovering from hip surgery, falling in the street.

The most heinous part of the offense is a man running up behind Whiterose and bashing her in the head, leaving her lying on the street, bleeding.

A group of men crowded around Whiterose’s body recording and laughing at the incident.

At one point, the police drive by. They slow down to take in the scene but kept moving away.

Later, another man held a crow bar to Flawless’ face and threatened to kill her if she did not give him her shoes and jewelry. On Instagram, recounting the incident, Flawless wrote, “He said if I was trans he would kill me…Meanwhile men and WOMEN screaming that I’m a man and telling him to beat me.”

Eden Estrada is asking that anyone who may have information on the men in the video to please reach out to her at info@edenthedoll.net

More information about the incident can be found on Eden’s Instagram page.

You can watch the video of the violent incident below.