Quinn Coleman, Son Of Former BET Exec Debra Lee, Dead At 31-Years-Old

Quinn Coleman, son to former BET chairman and CEO, Debra Lee, has died.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Coleman passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 16. He was 31-years-old.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

During his life, Coleman served as the senior director of A&R for Capitol Records in Los Angeles. He’d recently signed the group Brasstracks. Their debut album is set to be released this week.

Before joining Capitol he worked for Warner Brothers as an A&R manager. His resume also boasts positions at Sirius XM and VH1 as a marketing coordinator.

Three years ago, Coleman co-founded DC to BC, LLC, a music and lifestyle brand. He was also a DJ performing under the name Spicoli.

In a statement from Debra Lee’s representative reads, “Quinn was a loving son, brother, cousin and friend, a passionate DJ and A&R executive with a bright future ahead of him. Debra and her family are devastated by Quinn’s passing and ask for privacy and respect as they grieve together.”

Capitol Records President Jeff Vaughn also issued a statement on Coleman’s passing. “We are all devastated to learn of the untimely passing of our colleague and friend, Quinn Coleman. He will be greatly missed. We offer our deepest condolences to Quinn’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Brasstracks, the group he recently signed, have dedicated their album Golden Ticket (due out on August 21) to Coleman and paid tribute to him via their social media pages.

“Quinn’s positivity and passion was infectious, he made everyone around him feel good and always felt more than a friend than A&R. He truly believed in us and worked so hard on this project with us. We were the first act he signed to Capitol and we were so proud to work with him. Quinn was family.”