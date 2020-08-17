Keshia Knight-Pulliam Wants Wedding Ring Receipts From Ed Hartwell’s In $32,000 Back Child Support Case

The battle between Keshia Knight Pulliam and her ex-husband Ed Hartwell continues as the two rage on in the legal battle over back child support.

As we’ve reported on several occasions, Hartwell reportedly owes Knight-Pulliam nearly $32,000 in child support for the former couple’s three-year-old daughter Ella Grace Hartwell.

According to Bossip, in order to collect some of this money, Knight-Pulliam is requesting that Hartwell produce the bill of sale for some of the pricier items her purchased throughout the duration of their relationship. She’s requesting receipts for her wedding ring, wedding band, his and her watches and any other jewelry he’s purchased since 2018.

The two will meet in court next week.

Knight-Pulliam also wants Hartwell to provide information about his monthly NFL disability income as well as his settlement deal with the league for the concussions he suffered as a player.

She is requesting documentation on the purchase of a mansion outside of Atlanta, his tax returns, bank statements, credit card bills and online transactions.

Hartwell has yet to respond to Knight-Pulliam’s motion.

While Hartwell was ordered to pay Knight-Pulliam $3,007 a month, he has been playing less than half that amount. According to court papers he hasn’t made any payments for several months, resulting in a child support debt of $31,647

In response to Knight-Pulliam’s claims, Hartwell has said that Knight-Pulliam failed to properly serve him in the case.