MAFS: Amani Whether Or Not Woody Is Too Extra For Her

Tonight, we’ll settle in to watch how the “Married At First Sight” couples continue to navigate matrimony as they continue on with their honeymoon in Mexico.

But before we do, our sister site Bossip checked in with Amani to get her thoughts on her first impression of her husband Woodrow Randall, the special moments from their wedding reception and whether or not he’s too extra for her.

The support she received from her friends on the process

“Yas! My friends are the DEFINITION of ride or die. I love them! My friends were really supportive from the beginning. The only thing I wish I could’ve gotten was for one of them to do it with me; I didn’t get lucky like Woody and Miles! They were all of course very concerned and had questions but they were there throughout the entire process.

They continue to be my sounding board while I sort through my emotions. My friends accepted Woody as their friend also. My friends are an extension of my family, so it meant a lot that they met Woody and got along with him at the wedding and afterward also.”

The chemistry between her and Woody when they first met one another

“Walking down the aisle all I could do was smile super big because I was nervous. My way of working through that was to immediately ask him if he was nervous too. I think between him also being nervous and both of us smiling during our introductions, a sense of relief overcame me at the altar. In my mind, I imagined that on the wedding day I would be so overwhelmed with emotion and I wouldn’t be able to get through my vows. I was a wreck inside but on the outside, I felt a peace. Woody kissed my hand at the altar when we met and he asked before he kissed me after we jumped the broom. He made me feel comfortable from the beginning.”

Is Woody too extra?

“When I said I didn’t want a husband that was “too extra” I meant a guy that is putting on a show. Someone who is filled with drama and tries so hard to be seen. I don’t think Woody is too extra at all. He is outgoing and fun but he doesn’t do too much and he matches the energy of the room. I asked the experts for a husband with an outgoing personality because I straddle the line of homebody and outgoing. I need someone who will pull me out of my comfort zone sometimes. I didn’t want someone that I would have to push to be more adventurous.”

Their first dance

“Our first dance was truly special; it was like something out of a movie! Woody beautifully sang “Best Part” by Daniel Ceasar and H.E.R. in my ear while we danced in sync with each other. I thought our first dance would’ve been awkward since we didn’t know each other but I think our love for music and a good time took over in that moment. The vibe had been gentle and welcoming between us already so the dancing came naturally. We later found out that we both picked the same song for our first dance. That’s probably why we sang it so hard, lol Shout out to our producers for making our first dance special with real music and not the “approved for tv” music.”

Her fathers’ approval of Woody and what they’ve thought of men in her past

“My biological dad, Marlo, has only met one guy that I’ve dated. My stepdad, Stacy, has met that same guy and one more. Both of these guys only interacted with my parents for one occasion and they were cordial with them. My dads have never voiced any disapproval of any guy I was dating mainly because they’ve never had the opportunity. I was conducting a thorough screening process before I even mentioned a potential guy’s name around my parents. I’m excited that my dads got to meet Woody when I met him. It’s almost like my dads get to intimidate my date before we go to the movies. I never had that intimidating first date moment with my dads. They’re firm and supportive but aren’t super overbearing with that communication. I know they have my back though.”

What she wishes viewers would have seen from the reception

“I wish viewers were able to see how deep of a connection Woody and I’s families developed with each other. The energy between our families during the wedding celebration was as genuine as everyone sees us being with one another. Everyone exchanged phone numbers, laughed, and danced like one big family. I couldn’t have imagined a better wedding, especially under these different circumstances. I’m happy to have had such an enjoyable wedding process from beginning to end even without knowing my spouse prior to nuptials.”