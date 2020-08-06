Socially Distanced Twerking: Kandi Hired Strippers To Dance In Glass Boxes For Todd’s Birthday

The coronavirus has given us new and creative ways to celebrate birthdays with our loved ones.

On August 4 RHOA star Kandi Burruss threw her husband Todd Tucker a 47th birthday bash at Bowlmor in Atlanta complete with dancers encased in a glass boxes for social distancing purposes due to COVID-19.

We all know Kandi likes to have fun and is very open about her sexuality, so the strippers in glass boxes should come as no surprise!

According to TMZ, Kandi orchestrated the party inviting some of Todd’s closest friends and family while also requiring that everyone wear a mask.

She captioned the photos on Instagram, “So much fun with the crew! and

TMZ suspects the RHOA cameras were rolling during the celebration, so we may see a glimpse of what the turn-up was like on the upcoming season.

Kandi and Todd both shared several snapshots of the day on their Instagram Stories, which began with a catered brunch by Atlanta chef Xavier McGee.

In May at the beginning of the pandemic, Todd threw Kandi a surprise birthday quarantine style with a backyard function complete with appearances from her Atlanta family and friends. She shared glimpses of the day with her fans on her YouTube Channel KandiOnline.

Happy birthday Todd and welcome to another year of life!