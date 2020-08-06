FreeAtLast: Juelz Santana Celebrates Prison Release With Wife Kimbella And Kids

Rapper and Love & Hip Hop star Juelz Santana re-joined the arms of his family after serving over a year in jail.

Santana was released from the the Petersburg Medium Federal Corrections Institution in Hopewell, Virginia on Wednesday where his wife Kimbella and family met him, following a week long delay.

Moments before his release Kimbella took over Juelz’s Instagram page in anticipation.

“Hey guys, I know last week Juelz was supposed to get released last Tuesday. Some s–t happened. But we’re outside of the prison now and he’s going to be released any minute. And I’ll leave it all up to him,” she said in the video.

His next Instagram post was a photo of him in the car with the caption, “Free at last.”

He also shared imagery where he can be seen hugging his children who were undoubtedly excited to finally have physical contact with their dad.

“I missed my family … God is Good,” he captioned the post.

Kimbella continues to be one her husband’s biggest supporters. In April she launched a petition for his early release as many prison reform advocates voiced the importance of inmates safety due to the coronavirus.

“#FreeJuelzSantana AKA Laron James needs to be freed during this pandemic to be with his family. He is currently on lockdown for 2 weeks because of the Covid 19 virus outbreak,” she wrote. “He has served 13 months at FCI Petersburg and should be allowed to serve the rest of his sentence on home confinement. BOP & Honorable Judge Chesler can make this happen for Laron. He is a good husband, father, son, brother, friend and has a positive media influence as a legendary rap artist. We need you to sign this petition to get Laron James aka Juelz Santana home.”

Santana was sentenced to 27 months in 2018 for gun and drug related charges. In March 2018 he fled Newark Liberty International airport after TSA agents found a loaded gun and eight oxycodone pills in his carry-on.