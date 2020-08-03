Pretty Ricky Singer Accused Of Assaulting Pregnant Woman: “Imagine Being Punched In The Stomach At Five Months”

Pretty Ricky singer Diamond Blue Smith, also known as “Baby Blue,” is at the center of some horrific allegations lodged against him by a woman who says that she is carrying his child. Sunday, a woman, who goes by the moniker “Red Spice” on social media, took to Instagram with a lengthy post in which she accused Smith of choking, punching, and slapping her during her pregnancy.

“Imagine being punched in the stomach at five months,” the woman wrote. “Picture yourself driving and someone punching and slapping you constantly.”

Worse, she went on to recount an incident in which Smith allegedly choked her while she slept.

“Being woken up with hands around your neck nearly choking you while you slept,” she went on. “You would never think someone you basically grew up with, care for, and deeply love would be this way.”

In addition to the alleged abuse, Red Spice claims that Smith pressured her to “get an abortion at seven months.”

“He’s so caught up in the hype, he’s lost himself, chasing what he once was when Pretty Ricky was poppin,” she went on. “No mother should go through this when carrying a blessing.”

In a post that has since been removed, but not before it was captured by The Shade Room, Red Spice implied that she has filed charges against Smith for the alleged assault.

“Ain’t nothing fake,” she captioned the post, “They waiting for his a– once he comes back in the country.”

Hopefully, this woman is somewhere safe where she will remain until she is due to deliver her child.